MICHAEL PINTARD IS NOT A FIT AND PROPER PERSON

You actually don’t know what to make of this fellow who calls himself Leader of the Opposition. In fact, he likes to relish in calling himself Leader of His Majesty’s Loyal Opposition. He is interesting this time because his character is under the examination of a political microscope and he has been found wanting. He does not have a plan. At least a plan that we can discern for governance. Instead what he thinks is that we are in a play, that his tongue can get him everywhere and that clever words and phrases amount to good public policy. Then to add to that empty bank book, he comes to the table with nastiness behind the scenes. He has now hired a British firm whose stock in trade is nastiness and targeting individual MPs and making their lives miserable by lies. Last week, they unleashed a series of memes attempting to do just that. The PLP has responded using the same images and turning it back on them. That is what it appears this campaign is going to be about, how low can you go; how nasty can you get. What else can you expect from someone who was fired for being involved in a murder for hire plot and is clearly not fit and proper.