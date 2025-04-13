IT’S OFFICIAL MINNIS GETS THE DUMP

The newspapers in the country carried the news boldly. There is no room in the FNM for Hubert Minnis. Michael Pintard, Duane Sands and Shannendon Cartwright called a press conference last Sunday this time to say that they were going in another direction and that direction would not include Dr. Minnis. Dr. Minnis for himself said that he will be running come what may. The pundits cannot understand the thinking of Michael Pintard because surely this is setting up division in the camp. The constituency association of the FNM in Dr. Minnis’ seat in Killarney was quick to point out that the party did not follow their constitution in announcing the decision that Dr. Minnis was out. The association said that they support him one hundred per cent.