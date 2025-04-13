DESMOND BANNISTER SAYS NEVER AGAIN IN THIS LIFE

Now that the FNM has decided that they no longer want anything to do with Dr. Hubert Minnis, Renward Wells and Desmond Bannister, the former Prime Minister, Minister of Health and Deputy Prime Minister, the cat is out of the bag. ZNS reported that Desmond Bannister has now said publicly what he has been saying privately for weeks, he wants nothing more to do with the likes of Michael Pintard. We told you. This is all about character. Michael Pintard is sorely lacking in that department. Those once close to him can reveal it.