DEPUTY FNM LEADER FLEES TO KILLARNEY

Shannendon Cartwright grew up in a PLP household. He’s a pretty wholesome individual with the right instincts about how to deal with people. The question is why is he still with that wicked crew in the Free National Movement. It’s clear they don’t want him but he continues to stick in. The latest is that he knows what he is up against in St Barnabas. He won the seat last time against the PLP wave because he was Chair of the Beaches and Parks so he was able to give out plenty contracts to people in the area. This time he does not have that with him. That means Michael Halkitis who is running for the PLP will likely kick ass when the next general election comes. Mr. Cartwright is hip to that and has reportedly told the FNM’s leader, he ain’t running in no St. Barnabas anymore. Since they have dumped Dr. Hubert Minnis out of Killarney, as the Deputy Leader, Mr. Cartwright thinks he should have first bite at Killarney. However that was reserved for Sir Michael Barnett’s daughter Senator Michaela Barnett-Ellis. Big fight in Bain Town. Mr. Cartwright says nope that’s for him. Senator Barnett Ellis say nope it’s for me. This is gonna be good.