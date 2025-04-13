PINTARD FASCINATON WITH FRED MITCHELL

We were unable to stomach listening to the Free National Movement and their rally last week held in Grand Bahama to trash Iram Lewis, their former MP that they kicked out of the party. However, our partisans tell us that Michael Pintard has a very strange fascination with Fred Mitchell and his personal life. Last week the FNM through an FNM front organization called Bahamian Times printed a nasty meme seeking to distract the country by digging at Mr. Mitchell’s personal life. This was no doubt ordered by Mr. Pintard. The next thing we knew he was running on with a mouth full of bile at his rally about Fred Mitchell and he doesn’t know why Fred Mitchell keeps coming to Grand Bahama. Let there be no doubt why Fred Mitchell is coming to Grand Bahama and that is to get the seat of Michael Pintard.