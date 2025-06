PHOTO OF THE WEEK

BIMINI BOY MAKES GOOD: Congratulations to 19 year old V J Edgecombe of Bimini and his family for his being chosen as part of the National Basketball Association’s (NBA) draft and he will be headed to the Philadelphia 76ers. He will be the fourth Bahamian currently playing in the U S professional league. The country is proud of him and glory in his well-mannered spirit. We are all very proud. Our photo of the week announces the pick.