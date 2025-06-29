THE US THREATENS TO WTIHDRAW FROM OAS AND THE UN

The United States had a candidate in the race for a seat on the Inter American Commission on Human Rights. The candidate is a close friend of Marco Rubio, the Secretary of State. She is reviled by the Cuban government for her trenchant anti Cuban views, even though she herself is an emigre. She leads the right wing fight against the government of Cuba. She got elected on Friday 27 June 2025 at the meeting of the OAS in St John, Antigua.

How she got elected was another story.

The US pulled out all the stops, including sending its Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau to threaten the delegates with withdrawal from the OAS if their candidate did not win the election. It worked. She won with the highest number of votes.

That’s fine. She was going to win anyway.

What most countries do not understand these days is why in US foreign policy with countries that are their friends it always comes to threats for them to get a result that they want, when they get the result anyway. It just leaves a sour taste in everyone’s mouth.

These are the times, however.

The United States continues to be the biggest player in the hemisphere and in the world and with that role comes criticism of what they do. It comes with the territory. The response should not be petulance but rather constructive engagement.

