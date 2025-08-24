PHOTO OF THE WEEK

GREAT NEWS FOR THE BLUE ECONOMY: The Bahamas is investing $30M to grow the sector, with $18M directly supporting SMEs in sustainable tourism, aquaculture, and marine innovation.

This 5-year project is a collaborative effort between the Inter-American Development Bank, Ministry of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, The Bahamas, Ministry of Tourism, Aviation & Investments, Bamsi Bahamas, SBDC Bahamas, and The Bahamas Development Bank. The Prime Minister Philip Davis inked the deal with the IDB on 20 August 2025. Our photo of the week.