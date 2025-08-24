HUSH HUSH SWEET CHARLOTTE OF THE COI

In in his voice note to the PLP supporters on Monday 18 August 2025, Fred Mitchell, Chair of the Progressive Liberal Party, went straight at the Leader of the Coalition of Independents. His name is Lincoln Bain, the original flimflam man of The Bahamas. Mr. Bain has been found liable by the courts of The Bahamas at the highest level to owe a woman sixty four thousand dollars and change. He has thus far refused to pay. Mr. Mitchell told Mr. Bain: pay the woman. No long talk.

Instead of paying, Mr. Bain sent his party Chair, a woman named Charlotte to attack Mr. Mitchell personally. Yet, this is the man who wishes to be Prime Minister and who promised to pay every Bahamian voter 100, 000 dollars.

His promises are empty. He is unreliable and dishonest. Yet, there are as many as ten per cent of the voters in some cases of the voters in the last election who voted for him and his party and they plan to do so again. The PLP has to be careful that he does not steal voters from them. In this case, we consider him an invention of the Free National Movement. He must be stopped.

Here is a transcript of Mr. Mitchell’s statement:

I intend to have a bit of fun today because a woman named Charlotte, whose last name, I can’t remember, but claims to be the chair of the Coalition of Idiots party, calling itself COI. Two times ago, I made one simple demand of the chief of the idiots, and that was to pay the woman whose money he robbed, it’s $64000 and counting. Instead of paying the woman the money, the chief of the idiots sent a woman named Charlotte to do a man’s job to attack me. Silly runt! I wish I could use another letter in the alphabet to start that word to describe her, but in deference, to my late mother I won’t. Yes sir, the big brave chief of the idiots is hiding behind that woman Charlotte’s gown tail.

A poet once said, “Hell hath no fury, like a woman scorned”. Could it be that at a time in the past the one she attacks (that’s me) turned down her favour because I said that there’s something rotten down there in the state of Denmark. Just asking for a friend. The song says, “Hush, hush, sweet Charlotte, Charlotte, don’t you cry. Hush, hush, sweet Charlotte. He’ll love you ‘til he dies,”

I say this. You may be a master debater, but I’m a cunning linguist.

Charlotte, stay out of big people’s business and tell the chief of the idiots don’t hide behind your gown tail. Just pay the fricken money to the woman. A thief is not qualified to be Prime Minister and calling me names don’t mean a damn thing to me, just pay the damn money. No long talk, pay the money Lincoln Bain.

We agree.

