MICHAEL PINTARD AKA DR. NO

We again stick the encomium on Michael Pintard, the Leader of the Opposition, as Dr. No. He and his colleague Dr. Duane Sands have no other policy but to oppose everything on God’s green earth. Mr. Pintard was standing in front of the power building in Grand Bahama last Sunday proclaiming that the government must do something about power prices in Grand Bahama. But wait: wasn’t this the same fellow who refused to join Iram Lewis MP then an FNM MP in the fight to stop the Grand Bahama Power Company from getting a rate increase. He actually kicked Mr. Lewis out of the party for supporting the fight to keep the power rates down. Now here he was standing on a Sunday when no one was in the power company building, saying that the power prices were too high. He also stood with the Grand Bahama Port Authority in their unjust fight with the PLP government over 357 million dollars that are owed to the government by the Grand Bahama Port Authority. His stock in trade is to make allegations of corruption far and wide, to call people thieves and to malign the characters of PLPs. He is not one to talk given his own checkered background. Dr. No has no chance of winning the government with his reputation as an obstacle to progress.