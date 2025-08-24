THE TUC HEAD IS SURELY LOSING HIS HEAD

Obie Ferguson seems to be losing it. Last week on Thursday 21 August 2025, he declared that he was calling for a national strike. Why would he do that? He was announcing this call for a strike following the failure of his call for a sick out last month. He was making the new call as the government of the PLP that gave him the honour of being called a King’s Counsel signed its 58th industrial agreement. This time it was with the union that represents the bargaining unit at ZNS. He was making the call at the same time that the press was reporting that three of the unions in his umbrella union were leaving him. He is badly misjudging the national mood. This is 2025 and not 1958. The taxi issues which he is trying to fight for do not require a national strike. What is required is to use the tripartite council to come to some sort of negotiated settlement to establish a new policy for transportation in the country.