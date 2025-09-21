PIA GLOVER SAYS WAGE INCREASE IN TIME

Labour Minister Pia Glover Rolle answered the ever desperate Obie Ferguson, the disgruntled, disgraced and irrelevant Obie Ferguson of the near defunct Trade Union Congress, on the question of a minimum wage and the rise in it. The PLP raised the minimum wage to 260 per week when it came to office and another raise is being considered with the PLP seeking to install a livable wage. Ever searching for a headline, Mr. Ferguson was in the press seeking a 350 dollar a week minimum wage. The problem is the PLP was there long time, it’s just to get the tripartite council of labour, government and business to agree. So Labour Minister Pia Glover told Mr. Ferguson, hold his horses and don’t get ahead of himself. When it is possible to do, the government will act.