MAURICE TYNES LAUNCHES HIS NEW BOOK FORMALLY

From left to right: Archdeacon Hugh Bartlette, Minister of Education Glenys Hanna Martin, Maurice Tynes, Rhia Tynes, Fred Mitchell and Professor Chris Curry joined me for the photo of the facsimile of the book’s cover.

The late Dr. Cleveland Eneas used to say about a Bahamian that if you want to hide something from him, just put it in writing. That is still very much the order of the day and some say that that is why governance is so difficult in this country today. We have a set of people who went to school but the literate population is very small so they sway at every rumour that does the rounds. Maurice Tynes, the former Chief Clerk of the House, has made an effort to defeat that saying. He has written a book called “As Many” after the words said by the presiding officers in the Bahamian parliament when they call for a vote. The book was formally launched at a reception on Thursday 18 September 2025. It is a fascinating walk through time from when the first Parliament was established in 1729 up to the current era. It costs 30 dollars retail and is available at bookstore throughout the island of New Providence.