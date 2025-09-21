UNITED NATIONS GENERAL ASSEMBLY BEGINS WITHOUT PALESTINE

The UN General Debate begins its annual ritual in New York this week. No one can say whether this will be the last such ritual since the United States, the host country of the UN, is making life more and more difficult for countries to operate their business there. This year the US has refused to allow the Palestinian people and their representative to come into New York. The UN as a majority but for the US and Israel objects to the policy but has done nothing in the face of it. Very sad. The Prime Minister of The Bahamas Philip Davis speaks on Saturday 27 September 2025 at 9 a.m.