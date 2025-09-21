THE FNM SHOULD SHUT UP LUCAYAN HOTEL DEAL IN FREEPORT

Last Sunday, an empty gesture of solidarity, tow MPS for the FNM showed up under the portico of the Grand Lucayan Hotel in Freeport to wax eloquent about their concern fake concern for the workers at the hotel that they bought when in office at a higher price that it was worth plus a mortgage and a one million dollars maintenance bill. The PLP government is seeking to clean up that mess and the bureaucracy was taking a bit long. The workers were at the time of the press so conference not paid their salaries but they were paid the next day. The whole deal they were trying to make out of it fell flat because Grand Bahama remembered that it was they who got us into the whole mess in the first place by their ineptitude in government.