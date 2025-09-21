KWASI IS OUT OF HIS DEPTH ON SANDALS IN EXUMA

As if their slackness in government over the Grand Lucayan Hotel was not enough, Kwasi Thompson, the man with the preacher’s voice and angelic tones, the FNM’s spokesman on finance, was in the press last week attacking the government on the Sandals property in Exuma. He wanted to know why, after a year, the property was not up and going. He forgot that the government wanted its tax money (some 30 million at last count) that Sandals owed and there was a dispute over it that had to be settled. That settled and the doctrine of that obtains going forward all agreed, the matter can progress. Mr. Thompson’s intervention didn’t help but create a cloud of confusion over a deal that is progressing. Deputy Prime Minster Chester Cooper and MP for Exuma says things will come along shortly.