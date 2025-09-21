The Foreign Service Committee

From Facebook:

The Foreign Service Committee began it’s work today. Under the new act the Committee is responsible for advising the Prime Minister and the Minister of Foreign Affairs on promotions, transfers, discipline, grievances and emoluments. The Chairman is Philip Miller, the members are Jamal Davis, Sandra Carey, Carlton Wright, Director General Jerusa Ali, PS David Cates, Simone Bowe, Nirval Miller and from the NOFA staff Kemie Jones. Photo by Dominick Lightbourne.

Fred Mitchell MP

Fox Hill

18 September 2025