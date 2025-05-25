PINTARD AND SANDS ARE SCRAMBLING

The Free National Movement, despite the obvious evidence to the contrary, worked themselves up into a froth about a general election that was or is to be called early. The general election is not due by law until 10 October 2026. Nevertheless, Michael Pintard, the intrepid leader of the FNM, determined that there will be an election come September of this year.

So he promised that by 1 May 2025 the first 20 candidates for office to be nominated by the FNM would be announced. It hasn’t happened yet. What he did instead though was to create an enemy in the camp by announcing first and foremost that neither Iram Lewis, a former Minister and incumbent, or the former Prime Minister Hubert Minnis would be offered a nomination for office.

Then he went on a wild spree begging the donors of the FNM for money for this imaginary general election that is to take place in September of this year. It is not.

We think that the Leader of the FNM got the best advice from the party Chairman of the PLP: go ahead continue, carry on smartly. We just hope that he has a wad of cash to sit on because 15 months is a long time to go spending liquid cash for an imaginary general election.

That is the problem with both Dr. Sands, his Chairman and himself is that they cannot read the tea leaves. Dr. Sands had to finally admit to the press that well they weren’t quite ready but they are working on it. Some of the snipers of the FNM circulated their own fake list with Renward Wells on it so we knew that was a fake list.

The point is that the FNM’s leadership lacks the ability to pivot. They get set in a mode, and despite the evidence they keep hurtling along at a pace which can only lead to destruction.

