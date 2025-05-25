PINTARD: DOES HE HAVE A JOB OR DOESN’T HE?

Prime Minister Philip Davis delivered a remarkable and unusually political address at the Men’s Branch of the PLP last Sunday this time. His supporters had been calling for it for years. When are you going to punch this man Pintard in the face for all the nasty things he does and says about you? Up to now the PM’s response has been that’s not my style. If we are to judge by that address, no more. We say good riddance to that earlier policy of not responding.

Bottom line is the Prime Minister called into question the fitness for purpose of Michael Pintard. He is in effect an unemployed, jobless poet.

Now the interesting thing about this society is that when you attack, you have to be aware that there will be a counter attack. And the minders of the Prime Minister should have seen this one coming. They could have remembered Kendal Nottage getting slaughtered when he referred to a striker at ZNS as “a mere messenger”. Then there was the attack by Lynden Pindling on Hubert Ingraham in 1992, calling him the delivery boy that the FNM turned into good use against the PLP.

So the FNM immediately started at it: this was PLP arrogance. The Prime Minister was attacking the creatives. Michael Pintard started playing the victim. Not so but where were the counter punches from PLPs. Not the OPM, not official PLP voices but PLPs.

We keep asking the voices to speak up. The cause is righteous and true and the story is a good one to tell.

Michael Pintard is not fit for purpose. That is the story. Nothing to do with attacking creatives.

The OPM put a statement listing what the Prime Minister had done for creatives compared to Michael Pintard’s do nothing performance. But somehow that’s not sexy enough. You have go after Pintard in the gut and with an expression that our folks will understand. You should not put a politrickster in office. He wrote the book on politricks and should not be put into the office of Prime Minister.