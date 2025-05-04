PINTARD CANNOT HELP HIMSELF

We have posted in this week’s column the exchange between Michael Pintard and Fred Mitchell in the House of Assembly on Wednesday 30 April 2025. The exchange points to how this campaign is going to get as we get closer to the General Election next year.

The FNM has no programmes and no policies. What they have is an English firm that is a specialist in nastiness. They have great allies in Michael Pintard himself whose modus operandi is to make nasty remarks then apologize and say that we were all taking it the wrong way.

This time in the midst of an argument between the two about Mr. Pintard claiming that Fred Mitchell was making fun of people’s suffering, Mr. Mitchell said that this was not so. In fact. Mr. Pintard was the object of fun, a comedian at work. Mr. Pintard fired back that he would never engage in the kind of fun that Mr. Mitchell liked.

It was a nasty set of words. It was a cheap shot. Mr. Mitchell was furious and told Mr. Pintard that if he were in the school yard, he would pork him in his head.

That’s what we have come to in this time. We have the Leader of the Opposition and his colleagues who can only resort to lowness. They denied that with Mr. Mitchell but why then did their partisans start with all memes and AI generated attacks using the expression that Mr. Pintard used. We know exactly what he said and what he meant.

Mr. Pintard cannot help the nastiness of his attacks.

THE EXCHANGE BETWEEN MITCHELL AND PINTARD

Fred Mitchell tells Pintard don’t bring your filth in here. House of Assembly 30 April 2025