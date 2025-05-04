THE BOATS IN NASSAU HARBOUR MUST PAY

Free mooring in Elizabeth Harbour

If you take a walk on the Montagu Foreshore in New Providence, you will see some 20 if not more boats in the harbour. They are all docked there. They are docked for free. They pay nothing for mooring. They pump raw effluent into the waters of the harbour. The authorities do nothing about it. There is the same story in Georgetown, Exuma’s Elizabeth Harbour. Hundreds of yachts are there during the Regatta and they dock for free and pump untreated effluent into the harbour. It is time for the government to take steps to regulate this and stop the freeloading.