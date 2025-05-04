BANK OF THE BAHAMAS SHOULD THINK AGAIN

MP for South Andros and Mangrove Cay Leon Lundy who is also the Minister of State in the OPM, issued a statement last week about the proposal by the Bank of The Bahamas to shut the Bank of The Bahamas down in his constituency. It is not known what the reason is except that inside sources keep saying that the continuation of the bank in those islands is unsustainable and certainly unprofitable. The government is the major shareholder of the bank and should exercise its control over the bank to say not a day like. Those branches should remain open in those islands.