THE NEW FOREIGN SERVICE ACT IS SIGNED

NASSAU, The Bahamas — A ceremony commemorating the Official Signing of the Foreign Service Bill took place at Government House on Thursday, 1 May 2025. The document was assented to by Governor General, Her Excellency the Most Hon. Dame Cynthia A. Pratt to become law. Present was Minister of Foreign Affairs the Hon. Frederick Mitchell.

In attendance: Minister of Health and Wellness, the Hon. Dr. Michael Darville; Minister of National Security, the Hon. Wayne Munroe; Minister of Energy and Transport, the Hon. JoBeth Coleby-Davis; Minister of State with Responsibility for Disaster Risk Management, the Hon. Leon Lundy; High Commissioner of CARICOM, Her Excellency Leslia Miller-Brice; Senator the Hon. Ronald Duncombe, members of the Diplomatic Corps, and other officials.

Delivering remarks on behalf of the Prime Minister, Minister Mitchell said that the occasion marked a very important milestone for the country. He said, as it relates to international affairs, all official statements from The Bahamas come through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; therefore, the Ministry has a significant role to play.

He also discussed the importance of the country’s sovereignty, stating that despite The Bahamas’s size and small population, it still has a voice as a country.

“We may not be a big country with military might and a large economy like other countries, however, we have a voice and we have the duty to speak for our country.”

Actions such as this one, he explained, further gives the country the platform to exercise this sovereign right.

He said that of the 195 countries listed in the United Nations, The Bahamas has diplomatic ties with over 140 of them and has ‘visa-free’ access to over 160 countries in the world.

-End-