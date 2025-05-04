MORE WOMEN IN POLITICS SAYS THE PM

The Prime Minister Philip Davis was questioned about the issue of more women coming into the forefront when the general election takes place. The Prime Minister indicated that he was not in favour of a set aside but in favour of a meritocracy when it comes to women candidates. Women have to come forward: ““I would like to see as many as I could have,” Mr. Davis said when asked how many women he wants the Progressive Liberal Party to nominate ahead of the next general election. “But you know, it is for them to come forward and for them to be able to win the hearts and minds of the electorate and the constituency [in which] they wish to run. For me, it’s not just about running women candidates. It’s about somebody who’s willing to step forward. And the gender doesn’t matter to me, but yes, I would like to see that more females would become a part.” He was speaking to The Tribune. The remarks were published on Wednesday 30th April 2025