THE COUNTRY IS INTERESTED IN PLP CANDIDATES

Every media journalist now is peppering the PLP’s leadership with questions about the candidates for the PLP in the next general election. The election is not due until 10 October 2026. The FNM and their press buddies have been building this false frenzy that somehow there is going to be a general election sometime soon. They are trying to precipitate the mistake that Hubert Minnis made by calling the general election 8 months early. We do not think the PLP will make that mistake, nor should they. There are those who think that we can catch the FNM unawares by calling a snap election but in our judgment there is nothing that concentrates the minds of an electorate like an election. Nothing can cause the supporters of a political party to get their act together like calling an election. We saw that happen to Patrick Manning in Trinidad and now again in Trinidad on 28 April 2025 by calling the election four months early, the Prime Minister of Trinidad is gone with the wind. We do not think that the PLP should make that mistake. The PLP has MPs. They are working in the 32 seats. There are people canvassing the seven other seats. For now that is good enough.