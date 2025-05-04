THE GOVERNMENT FULFILLS ITS PROMISE TO THE DUNDAS

The Nassau Guardian image of Philip Burrows at the Dundas published 1 May 2025

We hope that the performing arts community appreciates the investment that the PLP is making in the orange economy and the performing and creative arts in our country. The Dundas Centre for the Performing Arts is getting a refit and refurbishing thanks very much to monies provided by the government of The Bahamas. This was the promise of the PLP and the doing of people like Ian Poitier who is in charge of executing the blueprint for change in the orange economy. We hope that these folks remember who did what to help them. The Tribune reported last week that the repairs are going well and showed pictures of Philip Burrows of the Dundas showing the repairs.