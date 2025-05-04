RODNEY MONCUR DIES

The following statement was issued by the Chairman of the PLP Fred Mitchell on the passing of former Senator Rodney Moncur:

2 May 2025

We have lost a fellow traveler again this past eve. Our country will miss the voice of irony and wit across the broadcast and public stage. We will miss Rodney Moncur for all of those reasons.

Rodney Moncur first emerged as a national figure in the activism of the late seventies and early eighties as part of the demonstrations for freedom and justice, along with the late Ed Moxey, who was himself a former parliamentarian. Rodney Moncur and Nicholas Jacques were the activist pair of the age with their Workers Party.

He then emerged as a figure on his own, advocating equity for the downtrodden and holding court in his beloved Black Village. He became a folk hero to many and a go-to advocate to resolve issues of injustice.

He served on our National General Council as a representative of the Bahamas Taxi Cab Union. He demonstrated some more and ended up making a pact with the late Sir Lynden Pindling and negotiateed his Workers Party to incorporate his members and ideas into the progressive struggle.

Ever the activist in spirit, he shifted grounds and ended up ultimately in a pact with the former Leader of the Opposition Loretta Butler Turner. In that pact, he got to sit in the Senate.

He made his mark there with his incisive wit and the famed comment of ” two meats” in the committee room where food was provided for members.

In that appointment, he made the jump from outside activist to a central figure of the establishment.

He became an ally of the now Minister of National Security. He adopted broadcasting and ” da womens dem movement.” At his passing, he was a consultant to the government and voice of wit on talk radio but still seeking justice.

I last saw him in my constituency as I was doing door to door. He was again advocating for two of my constituents who could have used my help. He said he had been unwell but was on the mend.

Sadly, the long journey together with the nation has ended. On behalf of the Prime Minister, our members, and supporters, we extend condolences to Rodney Moncur’s family.

As we mark his life of service to the country, may he rest in peace.

