NEW COMMODORE OF THE RBDF

The Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe has named Floyd Moxey to succeed Raymond King as Commodore of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force. Mr. King left the command last month. A handover ceremony is being planned for 8 May 2025. There will be two Deputy Commodores, one of whom will be a female for the first time. The Minister said: ““Captain Floyd Moxey is set to take over as CDF and Captains Carlin Bethel and Natasha Miller will assume the deputy commanders of the Defence Force.” Captain Moxey, currently the legal aide to the minister, has served the force in many roles, including base commander. Captain Carlon Bethell, currently heads the force’s communications branch, while Captain Natasha Miller is the force inspectorate officer. They are the two deputies. The Leader of the Opposition said that an explanation was needed as to why the Commodore King was not renewed for another five years. He was reminded by Fred Mitchell that they denied the job to late Captain Evans because of pressure from a foreign power. The late Captain went to his grave saying that he would never forgive them the insult to his reputation.