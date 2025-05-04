TEXTBOOK LAUNCH

Congratulations to the Minister of Education was the launch of its newest textbook and a first for the country, a Bahamian history textbook that will be taught in all the high schools in the country: Toward A Common Loftier Goal”. There are twelve Bahamian authors of the textbook. On Tuesday 29 April 2025, the country marked the 60th anniversary of the Black Tuesday incident when the mace was thrown out of the window by the late Sir Lynden Pindling on 27 April 1965. Children from various schools reenacted the event. Dellon Evans was the student who played the role of Lynden Pindling and played the role of the Speaker. They are shown on the stage with the Director of Education and with Fred Mitchell, Foreign Minister. The photos are by Peter Ramsay of the Bahamas Information Services.