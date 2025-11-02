PINTARD FINALLY FINDS HIS BALLS

It took a long time but it appears that push finally came to shove. The FNM;s Leader announced on Wednesday 29 October 2025 on the steps of the House of Assembly that his party was going to contest the bye-election in Golden Isles, occasioned by the death of Vaughn Miller MP. There should have been no doubt about it. The FNM is a major political party and win lose or draw you have to contest. But he was listening to unwise counsel who told him that he was wasting money on a bye-election and should wait out for the general election. That would have left the clown Lincoln Bain who got the name of his own candidate mixed up with the FNM’s now candidate and trashed his own candidate. Brian Brown is the FNM’s candidate and the talk is he has been working the ground now for ten years so he is well known and will be a formidable foe to the PLP’s Senator Darron Pickstock. Senator Pickstock resigned the senate last week and will now face Brian Brown and Brian Rolle in the contest on 24 November 2025. But in the political community the talk is if Mr. Pintard loses this second by-election, he is finished as Leader of the FNM. We think that is what he was afraid of. That is what took him so long to grow some balls on the point.