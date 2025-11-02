HENFIELD SHOULD BE ASHAMED OF HIMSELF

Last Sunday 26 October 2025, the Hurricane Melissa was bearing down on Jamaica and there would be a direct hit at Category 5, the worst possible scenario. This was well known but a group of Bahamians chose to go on holiday for a wedding in Montego Bay, Jamaica. While they were there, the airport was closed as a result of the hurricane. Their return flight was cancelled because of the closure. They complained to the press that they were abandoned by Bahamasair. That was a lie. These Bahamians who knew before they went that a storm was coming; they went on a private holiday and then when the private holiday failed they called upon the government of The Bahamas to rescue them and to put them up in a shelter, their hotels, because they could not afford to support themselves for the days that they would be sheltering in place. The government obliged. But who was amongst them was the former Foreign Minister and now FNM Senator Darron Henfield. While in office, he was one of the meanest characters in public life, despite his being a preacher. Yet he reached out to the PLP to rescue him in Montego Bay. There are some people who have no shame.