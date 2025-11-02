THE HOUSING CRISIS IS FIXABLE

There was a report in the press of The Bahamas two weeks ago that there are twenty five thousand vacant homes in the country. These places are unoccupied in a country where there is housing demand and a shortage of homes. The situation while ameliorated by the PLP since it came to office and built homes, is nowhere near fixed. The shortage persists with almost 10,000 applications for houses in the public sector. Should we not have a radical approach to this and get the Chinese and have them bring in a work force and build ten thousand houses or put these twenty five thousand empty places on the market so people can buy them?