PINTARD OFFENDS HIS DONORS

It is difficult to figure out the logic of the Leader of the Opposition Michael Pintard. It appears that he makes up policy on the fly and simply does not think before he speaks. We have said before that he has motor mouth disease in that he simply speaks much too much.

Here is the recent history. He gets up and says that he is going to close down the Post Office Savings Bank. The Prime Minister reports that some 35,000 Bahamians depend on the Post Office savings bank where commercial banks have debanked the communities outside of New Providence and Grand Bahama. How he came to that decision, no one knows.

Then he says that he is going to right size the public service. What precisely does that mean? His candidate for Killarney Senator Michaela Barnett followed up by supporting the proposition. We remember what happened in 2017 when they came to power and fired 2500 public servants. Is that what he means by right sizing?

The latest though is even more inexplicable. He has been going to the numbers boys asking them for money to support his campaign. Like good businessmen, we are sure that their inclination is to give support to both sides. But Mr. Pintard has a great way to show love. At the same time that he was asking them for support, he announced that he will have a national lottery that will kill their business and the 6000 employees who work in it. Why would he do that? Why would they give him any money and why would the employees vote for a government that will shut them down,

Signs and wonders!

He also crossed the church with that. The President of the Bahamas Christian Council Delton Fernander said that he would not support a national lottery.

This mix up could not have happened to a finer person.

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