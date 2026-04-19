THE AMERICAN MAN IS FREED

Brian Hooker

Last week we reported that an American man who was in a boat headed by oars to the Abaco mainland from nearby Elbow Cay. He claimed that his wife fell overboard during the trip and they have not to this day found the body. He was taken into custody. The press reports that he has now been released by Bahamian police. The suspicion is that the story that he told is not right but it appears that the evidence is not there to hold him any further. So that for the time being that is that. We wonder if the US press will do the usual and blame The Bahamas for that. The side note is that the couple had a history of domestic violence.