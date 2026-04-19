THERE IS A PROBLEM IN HOW THE US WAR IS REPORTED

The American President started a war with Iran that was not needed or wanted. It has created a mess in the world economy and for the allies of his country around the world. Thousands have been killed as a result of this bad decision but there has been no retreat from the decision. The U S president is now in open war with the Pope, the head of the Roman Catholic Church and the world’s largest Christian denomination. The Pope has warned of people using Christianity as an excuse to start a war. The US President has been vicious in his personal attacks on the Holy Father. But there is a more disturbing trend, and that is the way the US media reports the war and we call them out because they influence how the war is perceived in other countries because US media is so pervasive. The media acts as if this war is one started by Iran, when in fact it was their country the US that attacked Iran for no reason. The reason given that they have nuclear weapons or were trying to get them was false. But the fact is even if they wanted to get nuclear weapons, it’s their country and they have the right to do so. Israel has them but the US says and does nothing about it. One rule for one and one rule for another.