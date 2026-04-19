NOMINATON DAY ACROSS THE BAHAMAS STUPID LINCOLN BAIN

Nomination Day in The Bahamas was Thrusday16 October 2026. It went smoothly, even as schools remained opened where the processes took place. No ruckus except Lincoln Bain, the leader of the Collation of Idiots showed up at the returning office of the Ft Charlotte constituency to make a scene. He claimed that the Returning officer should not have nominated Sebastian Bastian as the PLP’s candidate for Ft. Charlotte. Mr. Brain is becoming increasingly hysterical and idiotic. The officer should have shown him the door but instead allowed him in the front of cameras to run on with irrelevancies. His point was that Mr. Bastian had contracts with the government and so should not be registered as a candidate. That is not what the law says. The law says all any candidate has to do is to declare his interest if he has one in any government contracts. Mr. Bastian did that and so was nominated. The only other hick up was the weirdness of Rick Fox. Mr. Fox nominated in Garden Hills but his behaviour has become increasingly weirder and weirder. People are beginning to question whether he fulfills the legal requirement of being of sound mind.