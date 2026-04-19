THE BATTLE OF THE CROWDS

The PLP and the FNM have started having mass rallies across the country. The FNM had a rally on Friday 10 April 2026 in Freeport in the back of their headquarters. Adequate but not large enough to scare anyone. The PLP had their coming out rally a few days later in Nassau on Monday 13 April 2026. It was massive. Then the FNM had a rally in Nassau on Wednesday 15 April 2026. When one of the PLP’s candidates went to visit a home of a supporter, she was watching the FNM rally. She said to our candidate: “ Oh come in and watch the FNM mini rally”. The Chairman of the PLP Fred Mitchell later described the FNM crowds as anemic.