PINTARD TELLS MICHELL IT’S NOT US

All week long, this past week there has been an avalanche of homophobic attacks on Fred Mitchell, Chair of the Progressive Liberal Party. It started with a video note that was passed around on FNM and COI sites with Mr. Mitchell’s picture and AI generated voice where they said that Mr. Mitchell had an agenda once he was re-elected to office. That agenda was to push LGBTQI rights in The Bahamas. Mr. Mitchell responded with fury accusing the FNM and COI of conspiring to defame. Michael Pintard the Leader of the FNM, called Mr. Mitchell aside and claimed that it was not so and that the FNM does not subscribe to the views in the video note nor of the question of individual’s private lives. He has not said so publicly. The FNM must disassociate themselves publicly from it. Their private denial rings hollow.