THE AVALANCHE OF DISINFORMATION BY AI

We agree with Fred Mitchell, Chair of the PLP. AI is a tool that needs to be harnessed for good and not for evil. It cannot be stopped but it must be harnessed and people in the country have to be more discerning to strain out truth from nonsense.

For the past week, the PLP has been engaged and batting away one set of lies after the next The party was forced to respond not because it believed them or that they felt that there was wide currency about them, but its own PLPS were calling up asking whether one thing or the next was true or not. The fact is those people should have been discerning enough to figure out when something is nonsense.

For example, the claim that there are 300,000 applications for citizenship pending that the PLP will process to make citizens before the next general election. It is stupid on the face of it.

But it took the Chairman of the PLP to go public and denounce the damn fool who calls himself a preacher for spreading the lies around.

In 2002, there was the battle of the talk shows and the callers of that era. Then in 2012, it moved to the rallies on cable television. In 2021 it was the WhatsApp chats and Facebook. Now we add to that, AI. It’s just another tool.

The PLPs ought to get used to it being around and seek to harness it rather than be passive players in the face of an expert disinformation campaign by the FNM and COI and other non-state actors.

