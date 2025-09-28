PLP CANDIDATES IN NORTH ELEUTHERA ET AL

Sylvanus Petty, the Deputy Speaker and the MP for North Eleuthera, has now formally resiled from his position of not running again in the seat for the PLP. Four people had entered the race in the wake of his earlier declaration that he would not run. Mr. Petty had a public meeting on Wednesday 24th September at the North Eleuthera High School. He took with him MP colleagues Clay Sweeting, Leonard Lightbourne, Wade Watson and Vaughn Miller. The room was packed. This must be a disappointment to those who had set their foot forward.

We mention in particular the man from Harbour Island, who seemed well connected certainly well spoken, who has been running a campaign on social media defending what he says is the right to love who you wish, and that not being a reason for disqualification for the seat. It appears that with Mr. Petty back in the race, it’s an uphill climb for the insurgents.