PM’S SPEECH AT THE UN AFFIRMS THE SCIENCE ON CLIMATE

Prime Minister Philip Davis delivered the annual country statement of The Bahamas the general assembly of the United Nations in New York on Saturday 27 September 2025. In the face of the statements of the U S President Donald Trump that climate change is a hoax, the Prime Minister reaffirmed the support of The Bahamas in the science on climate change:

From the Ashes of History to the Challenges of Today: Why We Must Stand Together – Office of the Prime Minister