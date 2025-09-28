CREDIT RATING OF THE BAHAMAS IMPROVES

On the night before the general election in September 2021, The Bahamas suffered a painful setback when our country’s credit rating was downgraded. That downgrade reflected years of fiscal strain, high debt, and an economy still reeling from hurricanes and the pandemic. The following statement was released by the government of Prime Minister Philip Davis, the Minister of Finance:

Today, 26 September 2025, we stand in a different place. S&P Global Ratings has officially raised The Bahamas’ long-term sovereign credit rating to ‘BB-’ from ‘B+’ with a stable outlook.

This is the first upgrade in more than a decade. It shows that the world now has confidence in the Bahamian economy. Where there was doubt, there is now trust in our ability to grow, manage debt, and create stability.

A stronger rating improves investor confidence, strengthens access to financing, and opens the door for lower borrowing costs. That means more opportunities for jobs, more investments in infrastructure, and better services for Bahamian families.

There is still much work ahead, but this upgrade is proof that progress is real. Step by step, we are moving from doubt to confidence and building a stronger future for our people.