UNION LEADERSHIP SHOULD BE QUIET ON PAY RAISE

Mama used to say that it was better to be silent and be thought a fool than to open your mouth and show that you are one. That is sound advice for the Union Leader who this past week took on the Minister for Labour on the issue of the increases in salaries due to the public service as a result of a review of salaries that has been due for 14 years. The PLP established and undertook the review. The pay is to be given in December’s pay cheque dated back to 1 September 2025. No that isn’t good enough for one union leader. He threatened to shut the country down because the pay didn’t appear in the pay packet of September. It is just simply silly and makes no sense. The money would not have been paid at all had the PLP not been in power. He was not responsible for the increase in salaries. The government simply decided on its own that this was the right thing to do. The government’s cash flow will permit the payment in December but all of that is not good enough. Lord save us from these silly people.