LINCOLN BAIN OF DOG DO DO

The Chairman of the Progressive Liberal Party Fred Mitchell responded to a personal attack by Lincoln Bain on him delivered live on Facebook on Wednesday 24 September 2025 in the following terms in a voice note to PLP supporters:

On Wednesday, the 24th September 2025. The press started calling me about some allegations made by Lincoln Bain of COI also known as the coalition of idiots, appears that he has set up a stage in front of a Police station in Nassau to defend his live-in girlfriend. He made a number of nasty statements about me. It had nothing to do with public policy, but as usual was filled with non-sequiturs, irrelevancies and defamatory statements.

We, who operate in the mainstream of a public life and have a rational responsibility to govern, continue to be confounded at how a crook, an idiot, a jackass, an obvious flim-flam man with dust for brains and a daily dose of stupidity for breakfast, continues to attract political attention, with a steady diet of nonsense and rubbish.

While redemption is possible in the Christian faith, Paul Adderley, if he were alive, would have described the chief of the coalition of idiots as a rascal, a serial prevaricator and an infidel corrupt to the core. This rascal wants to be Prime Minister, but cannot and will not pay the $64000 that the court has ordered him to repay a woman from whom he swindled the money.

Some people have said to me “Well, why don’t you sue him?” But sue him to what end? He doesn’t have two coppers to rub together. He is broke and would just love a lawsuit. So that he can pursue other lies and irrelevancies.

In the end, we must rely on the goodwill of the Bahamian people to reject this nonsense. This is a piece of dog du do, this national scum, calling himself Lincoln Bain, the man who started his career interrupting naked people on the beach and sticking a camera in their faces at night. Then he claimed to be ordained as a preacher and born again, but he’s nothing but a low down dirty political dog who needs to find Christ and repent, I’m not finished yet with this man. Please people slam the door in this stupid man’s face. Bloody jackass!