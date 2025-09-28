TRUMP MEANDERS IN DRIVEL AT THE UNITED NATIONS

You would have thought that someone in such a powerful position as the President of the United States would not be so insecure as to use the opportunity of the world stage to carp and complain about every grievance that he could think of. It was inartful boasting and lies in the main. He got 56 minutes to tell us how the world can progress but instead he trashed the world and spoke drivel for those 56 minutes, with delegates openly laughing at him in the room. How have things come to this? It has gotten worse. The New York Times reports that the Deputy Secretary of State Chris Landau has been tasked with the job of mining the statements of world leaders and the international press and finding out who has said things that the U S President may not like and they consider anti-American and then revoking the visas of those persons to come to the United States. At least one Mexican official has already suffered that indignity even though the US has an obligation to allow in those who represent their countries at international organizations like the United Nations. The latest example was the refusal by the U S to allow the Palestinians to have their representative speak in New York. The Health Minister for Brazil was not able to come to Washington DC to a PAHO meeting because he worked with the Cuba doctor programme. So here is the situation in the land of the free, and even in your own country, you have to be careful what you say because you will be denied the privilege conferred in international law to serve your own country’s interests. They see nothing wrong with that in American government circles.