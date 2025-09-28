KAMLA MISSPEAKS IN A NEW BOOK

The lady or the woman ( take your choice) Kamla Harris, who broke the glass ceiling by becoming the first female Vice President of the United States has let us all down by publishing a book that analyzes and tells her story of why and how she conducted the presidential election campaign for President that she lost in 2024. It is called: 107 DAYS. It is a story of the days after Joe Biden stepped down from running for President, to the day of the election. The book is simply ill advised carping and attacking the man Joe Biden who gave her the chance to get the highest job that any woman has had in the political life of her country. It is her record of what happened on the inside. It is full of complaints about this and that but none of it makes any sense in the aftermath of an election where the people of the United States simply chose the person they now have as President and not her. We are better off without this book and this book in our view effectively sinks any future prospects that she had of running again. It is simply bad form. Joe Biden was a good leader and a fine man and he was a good President. He does not deserve to be trashed by the person who he supported and boosted to rise to the highest heights. It is a sad and treacherous end to a political career for her as far as we can see.