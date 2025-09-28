U S OFFICIALS SHOULD BE EMBARRASSED

Things are going from bad to worse in terms of the public pronouncements and the public policy of the United States. The country that once prided itself as the example of democracy and probity, is now reduced to a laughing stock in the forums of the world. The latest example of this was the speech of the U S President Donald Trump at the United Nations on Tuesday 23 September 2025. The U S President spoke for 56 minutes at the world’s most important forum the United Nations General Assembly and he spoke nothing that was comprehensible.

He claimed that he stopped 7 wars. That was not true. He complained that the escalator was deliberately sabotaged as he and his wife walked on it. That was not true. He claimed that the teleprompter was sabotaged. That was not true. He claimed that the sound system did not work. That was not true.

He claimed that the speech was most popular around the world. That was not true. The Daily Mirror in London described him as deranged.

He said that climate change was a con job and a hoax. That is not true.

It was simply embarrassing.

There is a story told long ago of the children who called out an emperor who was naked while walking in the streets but everyone else had been convinced that he was wearing shiny new robes. This is what we face today.

One asks oneself how can seemingly intelligent people continue to support what was played out on Tuesday past without at least being embarrassed. Instead they all doubled down, defending what was obviously substandard and unacceptable for a world leader.

