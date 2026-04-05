PORT SEND PLP A MESSAGE

– FELIX SANDS WRITES ABOUT THE GRAND BAHAMA PORT

In the quiet of the late night, Tuesday, 31st March and under cover of darkness,

The Grand Bahama Port Authority pulled up every PLP candidate poster board that was erected in recent days in the City of Freeport. An audacious act that could have caused serious trouble and inflamed passions.

The Port Authority, by that act, sent a clear message to the PLP and by extension the Davis Administration. “We are not for you.”

It is now clear that the Port Authority has not come to terms with this short man from Cat Island, as he is referred to in some circles, who have dared to hold these local” Nobles” to account. How dare he! On August 1st, each year until 2054, the GBPA will have to pay the government of The Bahamas a sum of money (to be determined) as was pronounced by the Arbitration Tribunal from which there is no appeal.

The City of Freeport and its environment is being propped up by the government of the Bahamas through the Ministry For Grand Bahama. The city is too big to fail. The city requires a capital injection for its infrastructure upkeep.

The infrastructure is in need of urgent attention: street signs and road markers are left unattended. Side roads tell the story; and a blind eye is turned to indiscriminate dumping all over the city.

The arbitrators describe the current dilemma of the GBPA as balance sheet insolvent. In local terms, the company is broke.

The Port by its action have miscalculated badly by backing themselves into a corner and has thrown caution to the wind; and gambling on Michael Pintard who will lose because of his unwavering defense of GBPA, and his unwillingness to to stand up for the people who elected him.

Finally, the country has taken note of the Boarish Behavior of this broke Grand Bahama Port Authority. Good manners should never be interpreted as weakness.

Felix Sands