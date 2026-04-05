Progress Is Not a Performance—It Is a Record

– ABIGAIL CARTWRIGHT FROM DEAN’S BLUE HOLE

Every election season, a familiar narrative resurfaces: that visible progress—new clinics, upgraded airports, improved roads—is suddenly manufactured to “fool the people.” It is a convenient accusation, but a deeply flawed one.

Infrastructure does not materialize in a matter of weeks. Clinics in Cat Island, Rum Cay, and San Salvador did not appear overnight. The nearly $500 million in roadworks across the Family Islands did not begin last month. The redevelopment of Exuma International Airport, the upgrades in Mayaguana, Grand Bahama, Long Island, Abaco, Bimini, and North Eleuthera—these are the result of years of planning, financing, environmental review, and execution. Ribbon cuttings mark completion, not conception.

To suggest otherwise is to underestimate the intelligence and lived experience of a mature, discerning electorate. Professionals understand timelines, procurement, and project cycles. They know that sustained development reflects sustained governance.

The record is clear: this administration has delivered tangible, measurable upgrades to national infrastructure—clinics, airports, roads—with more in motion, including major hospital expansions in Grand Bahama and New Providence. This is not rhetoric; it is reality on the ground.

Contrast that with promises absent of credible foundation. A pledge to build 5,000 homes, unsupported by past delivery, raises legitimate concern. A proposal to distribute $200 monthly child support, without structural safeguards, risks fostering dependency, straining public finances, and failing to address root economic challenges such as employment, childcare access, and upward mobility. Where are the real plans to improve on the progress already established?

Progress is not accidental. It is deliberate, consistent, and cumulative.

The choice before the nation is not between promises and criticism—it is between proven momentum and the real risk of disruption.

Do not mistake timing for coincidence. Recognize continuity for what it is: progress worth protecting.

-Abigail Cartwright