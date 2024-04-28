Prime Minister Meets Harvard Entrant Pablo Smith Of Exuma

Prime Minister Philip Davis, Foreign Minister Fred Mitchell, and Health Minister Dr Michael Darville meet Pablo Smith head boy at the L N Coakley School in Moss Town, Exuma, who was accepted into Harvard College, Harvard University for the Class of 2028 in Cambridge, Massachusetts where he wants to study microbiology. The Prime Minister and the Ministers met his parents Mr. Randy and Mrs. Ivannia Smith and his little brother and posed with the family in Georgetown, Exuma 26 April 2024. Congratulations. Photos by Calvin Brown Jr RBDF